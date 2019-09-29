The nuclear deal Iran signed with global powers has not corrected Tehran’s behavior, the United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan told the UN General Assembly.



The UAE said that the nuclear deal should have taken into consideration the views of regional countries “who knows its [Iran’s] history well.”



“The agreement should have also addressed all aspects of Iran’s behavior, including its interference in the internal affairs of states, its development of a ballistic missile program and its provision of arms to terrorist groups,” al-Nahyan said on Saturday.



The UAE also reiterated its demand for sovereignty and legitimate right over the three islands – Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa – currently occupied by Iran “in flagrant violation of international law and the UN charter.”



The Emirati foreign minister also said that the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities did not only affect Saudi Arabia but had also hurt the global economy as a result.

