In just a few years, the Houthi militia group has destroyed the dreams of all Yemenis for freedom, Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hadrami said during his address to the UN General Assembly.

“Today we are gravely wounded as a consequence of the war imposed by the Houthi militia, a sectarian army is exercising torture, exclusion and marginalizing and perpetrating a myriad of crimes to achieve their end,” al-Hadrami said during his speech in New York on Saturday.

“Iran and its military branches in the Arab region, including the Houthis and Hezbollah, represent a grave threat to our international security. Iran is a rogue state which fails to respect international law, honors its obligations as a member of the United Nations,” al-Hadrami added.

The Yemeni diplomat said that the only solution to ease the conflict is for the Houthis to force the Houthi militia to implement the agreements they have already signed to.

