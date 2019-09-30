Arab Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said a Houthi attempt to target units from the Yemeni army was thwarted, in a press conference on Monday, adding that the Houthis are continuing to use the Yemeni city of Hodeidah as a base for launching ballistic missiles.

Al-Maliki said the Iran-backed Houthi militia has not committed to the UN-brokered Stockholm Agreement, a peace deal between the Yemeni government and the Houthis regarding the port of Hodeidah, which includes a ceasefire in the city and the redeployment of forces there and in other areas.

Al-Maliki said that the Houthis are launching missiles from the cities of Amran, Sanaa, and Saada.

He also said the countries of the Arab Coalition are continuing to provide humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

Houthi rebels in Yemen released footage on Sunday which they say shows a major attack on Saudi forces near the border between the two countries.

When asked about a recently-released video by the Houthis, al-Maliki said it was “unfortunate that international media are broadcasting Houthi claims of gaining control over certain areas."

Al-Maliki had said the September 14 attack on Saudi Arabia's oil installations was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran” and “did not originate from Yemen despite Iran's best efforts to make it appear so,” during a press conference on September 18. He added that the drones used in the attack were outside the range of the drones used by the Houthi militia.

Drone attacks caused fires at two Saudi Aramco facilities, in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais oilfield, on September 14. The attacks knocked out more than half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production and damaged the world’s biggest crude processing plant.

Iran has denied accusations from the international community that it was behind the attacks and the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen claimed responsibility.

Washington will reportedly soon present a report on the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities which found no relation between the attacks and the war in Yemen.

Last Update: Monday, 30 September 2019 KSA 16:56 - GMT 13:56