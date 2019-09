Salah Khashoggi, son of Murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said that he will not accept his father’s case be used to harm his country or leadership.

“It’s been a year since my dear father left us,” said Salah Khashoggi. During this year “the enemies of [our nation] in the East and West tried to use his case, God test his soul, to get the best of my country and leadership,” he added.

“I repeat what I have said in the past, I have absolute confidence in the Kingdom’s judiciary, in its ability to retrieve justice from the perpetrators of this heinous crime. And I will be as Jamal Khashoggi was, loyal to God, them to my country and it’s leadership.”

