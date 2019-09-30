Iran’s top leaders ordered and authorized the September 14 attack on two oil installations in Saudi Arabia, a US-based Iranian opposition coalition will announce in a press conference on Monday.

The US Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will share intelligence purported to show the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the attack from Iranian territory, and that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered the attack and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani approved it.

“The information comes from the MEK [Mujahedin-e Khalq] network inside Iran, and the sources are inside the regime and within the IRGC and they are completely reliable,” said NCRI-US Deputy Director Alireza Jafarzadeh in an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English.

The sources say both Khamenei and Rouhani were briefed on the details of the attack.

US intelligence shows the attack originated from Iran. The Arab Coalition investigation found that the 25 drones and cruise missiles that struck the Aramco oil facilities were Iranian-made and were flying from north to south.

While the Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility, the international community has rejected the claim, blaming Iran.



The American branch is part of the NCRI, an umbrella organization of Iranian opposition groups, which includes the controversial Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK). The MEK, which has been described by critics as having cult-like attributes, has previously released alleged evidence of Iran’s nuclear violations.

MEK dissidents were expelled from Iran following the 1979 revolution as they call for the current regime to be toppled and replaced with a secular government. The current MEK has distanced itself from the group’s actions in the 1970s, when some of its members killed US citizens in Iran. The MEK was designated a terror group by the US State Department until 2012.

NCRI-US Deputy Director Alireza Jafarzadeh was the first to expose Iran’s secret nuclear program when he announced its uranium enrichment facility in Natanz at a press conference in Washington in 2002.

Last October France froze assets of Iran’s intelligence agency in response to an alleged Iranian terror plot targeting the annual NCRI meeting in Paris.

Monday’s press conference, which will be live-streamed, is said to lay out details about the decision-making of the attack and the commanders of the IRGC and the bases involved.

Last Update: Monday, 30 September 2019 KSA 17:00 - GMT 14:00