Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted the family of the recently deceased personal bodyguard Abdulaziz al-Faghm on Monday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The King and Crown Prince both offered their sincere condolences to the family.

King Salman praised al-Faghm’s loyalty and dedication to his job in serving the Kingdom, while the Crown Prince expressed that the major general’s death has been “painful for everyone.”

King Salman’s personal bodyguard Major General Abdulaziz al-Faghm died on Sunday morning of a gunshot wound following an altercation with his friend.

Last Update: Monday, 30 September 2019 KSA 15:12 - GMT 12:12