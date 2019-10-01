Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport Dr. Nabil al-Amoudi said that the fire-stricken Haramain high-speed train will return to full service within 30 days.

On Sunday, a fire broke out in the Haramain high-speed station in Jeddah injuring five people.

The minister - who was accompanied by Dr. Rumaih al-Rumaih, chairman of the Saudi Railways Authority and Dr. Bashar al-Malik, chairman of the Saudi Railways Company (SAR) - received the Governor of Mecca Province Prince Khalid al-Faisal, adviser to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz , and Prince Bader bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz and Prince Mishaal bin Majid, Governor of Jeddah at the station site on Monday.

During the assessment tour of the damages, al-Amoudi thanked all those who worked to extinguish the fire from the Civil Defense, Security Aviation, Red Crescent, as well as support teams from Aramco, Air Force and Civil Aviation.

The operator of the Haramain Railway suspended the train service until further notice for the safety of passengers.

The Haramain high-speed railway – which was inaugurated by King Salman bin Abdulaziz last September – links Mecca, Jeddah, King Abdullah Economic City, and Madinah.

It launched its commercial operations in October 2018 between Mecca and Madinah.

Last Update: Tuesday, 1 October 2019 KSA 21:09 - GMT 18:09