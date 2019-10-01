Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers said on Tuesday that the Iranian regime has known “nothing but bombing, destruction and assassination” for 40 years, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The council, which met on Tuesday afternoon during a session chaired by Saudi King Salman, reviewed a number of reports on a number of reports on developments in the region.

The Saudi Council of Ministers stressed the points presented by the Kingdom at the UN General Assembly in New York that called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities by taking a firm stand against the Iranian regime to stop and prevent it from spreading destruction and chaos.



