Kuwait is considering joining the International Maritime Security Construct, and will announce a decision once all the details have been reviewed, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah as saying on Tuesday.

The coalition is a US-led international alliance that aims to protect merchant ships and ensure freedom of maritime navigation and international trade.

In a press conference, al-Jarallah added that Kuwait has participated in meetings in Manama and Tampa that focused on protecting international freedom of navigation, and stressed that the country would continue to participate in meetings within this framework.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE joined the alliance in September.

The alliance is currently made up of the US, UK, Australia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Its operation covers the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Gulf, WAM said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 1 October 2019 KSA 13:28 - GMT 10:28