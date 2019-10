Iranian claims that Saudi Arabia has sent messagws to the Iraninan regime are inaccurate, said Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir on Twitter on Wednesday.

“We informed them that the Kingdom’s position is to always seek for security and stability in the region,” says Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir after Riyadh was contacted by other countries seeking to calm the tensions.

