Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court begun on Thursday the trial for a suspected terrorist cell consisting of 45 people accused of supporting ISIS and executing operations in Saudi Arabia.

The cell is accused of conducting operations including assassinating security officers, bombing three mosques, and attacking a security patrol.

The reported attacks led to the death of at least three civilians and 15 officials, including Brig. Kitab al-Hammadi from al-Quwaiiyah province’s General Investigations Directorate, whose assassination was reportedly documented in an ISIS propaganda video.



The crimes committed date back to 2015 onwards.

Last Update: Thursday, 3 October 2019 KSA 15:06 - GMT 12:06