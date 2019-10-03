Some stores in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh were found selling devices in violation of intellectual property rights (IPR), a Saudi regulator said, following a recent inspection.

The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) had embarked on an “extensive” campaign to uncover stores, which violate IPR, specifically the copyright protection system. It wasn't immediately clear if the regulator took action against the stores.

Intellectual property rights allow creators, or owners, of patents, trademarks or copyrighted works to benefit from their own work or investment in a creation.

“The SAIP campaign is an extension of our periodic unscheduled inspection on public establishments and stores, which circulate or deal with products that violate intellectual property rights on any as part of its operations,” said Yasser Al Dabbasi, Executive Director of the Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department at SAIP.

The inspection follows several awareness campaigns, conducted by SAIP to raise awareness of intellectual property protection and penalties as per relevant laws and regulations.

SAIP aims to promote the competitiveness of the Saudi economy by supporting the growth of the intellectual property culture in Saudi Arabia.

The country’s IPRI score increased by 0.054 to 6.187 in 2018, placing it 6th in the Middle East and North Africa region and 44th in the world.

In its statement, SAIP called for Saudi Arabian citizens to respect IPR and report any violations.

Last Update: Thursday, 3 October 2019 KSA 15:36 - GMT 12:36