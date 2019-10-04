Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, called Iran’s talk about a partial ceasefire in Yemen “a cheap trade” and an exploitation of the country and its people.

Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a series of tweets on Friday that the Iranian regime is “brazenly trying to exploit Yemen for its own interests.”

“On the one hand, it [the Iranian regime] blames the Yemenis to evade responsibility for its terrorist acts. On the other, it undermines Yemenis by speaking on their behalf, saying that it is seeking peace in Yemen in a campaign of disinformation and lies,” Prince Khalid tweeted.



“Iran’s foreign minister is trying to defend the Iranian regime by blaming the attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais on the Yemenis in a cowardly manner, without regard to the security, safety, and stability of Yemen,” he added, commenting on the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s interview with CNN.



“It is time for the Yemenis - all Yemenis - and we will be with them, to unite against the Iranian project of chaos, strife, and destruction, and to prioritize Yemen’s interest and security and its people’s safety, stability, and prosperity over any other interests,” Prince Khalid bin Salman said.

Prince Khalid added that Saudi Arabia views the announcement of a partial ceasefire in Yemen positively because it has always been what the Kingdom sought, adding that the Kingdom hopes that it will be implemented effectively.

Last Update: Friday, 4 October 2019 KSA 08:06 - GMT 05:06