Qatar's foreign ministry advised its citizens on Friday not to travel to Iraq and urged those already there to leave immediately in view of ongoing unrest.
At least 33 people have been killed during three days of anti-government protests in Iraq. Thousands of demonstrators have clashed with riot police and troops in the capital and cities across the south.
