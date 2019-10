Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received on Sunday Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the President of Sudan’s sovereign council General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Salman reaffirmed his wish to have stability and prosperity in Sudan when he received Hamdok and al-Burhan.

“We are proud of Saudi Arabia’s support and concern for the security and stability of our country,” al-Burhan said.

Last Update: Sunday, 6 October 2019 KSA 15:58 - GMT 12:58