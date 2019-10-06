The Yemeni army downed on Sunday an Iranian-made drone in the province of Hajjah northwest of the country, they said in an official statement.

A military source said that the drone was on a mission to scout the area, according to the Ministry of Defense’s website.

The Yemeni army also stated that it shot down a drone on Saturday that belonged to the Iranian-backed Houthi militia after it was found scouting the army’s military positions in the Hiran district in the Hajjah province.

Further inspection after it was downed revealed that it was Iranian-made.

Sunday’s drone is the eighth of its kind to be intercepted by the army as it flew over the Hajjah province since the beginning of this year, with most of the unmanned aircraft laden with explosives and launched toward residential neighborhoods.

The Houthis have intensified their explosives-laden drones and scouting planes, which a UN panel of experts said were made by sources outside the country, and shipped to Yemen.

The experts concluded that the drones share similarities to the Iranian-made “Ababil-T” unmanned aerial vehicles.

Last Update: Sunday, 6 October 2019 KSA 07:43 - GMT 04:43