Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met on Sunday to discuss military and defense matters, according to a statement on the UAE’s state news agency WAM.

“During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the brotherly relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in all fields, especially strategic cooperation, coordination, and joint action in defense and military affairs,” the statement on WAM read.

According to the state news agency, UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority Ali Saeed Al Neyadi attended the meeting on Sunday.

