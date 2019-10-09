Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday that it will allow women in the Kingdom to serve in the armed forces as it embarks on a broad program of economic and social reforms.

The move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom.

“Another step to empowerment,” the foreign ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that women would be able to serve as private first class, corporal or sergeant.

Another step to empowerment, #Saudi women to join the army for the first time pic.twitter.com/OyM6FBgpkF — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 9, 2019

Last year, Saudi Arabia authorized women to join its security forces.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has approved a handful of reforms aimed at widening women’s rights, including allowing them to drive and to travel abroad without consent from a male “guardian.”

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter, is pushing to attract tourists as part of a plan to diversify its economy away from oil.

