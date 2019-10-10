Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed on Thursday regional security and military cooperation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo amid heightened tension in the region.
Met with @SecPompeo and discussed ways to continue to strengthen the historic ties between our two countries. In our discussions we affirmed that the two countries stand side by side in bolstering regional and international security and stability. pic.twitter.com/FKPSG6d8Lo— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) October 10, 2019
Prince Khalid also met with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and the two discussed mutual security challenges and reaffirmed “strong military cooperation in countering terrorism and preserving peace and stability,” the prince said.
Discussed mutual security challenges in the region with @EsperDoD. We reaffirmed the strong military cooperation in countering terrorism and preserving peace and stability. pic.twitter.com/BEkjiSeqKu— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) October 10, 2019
