Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed on Thursday regional security and military cooperation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo amid heightened tension in the region.

Saudi Arabia and the United States “stand side by side in bolstering regional and international security and stability,” Prince Khalid said of his talks with Pompeo on Twitter.

Met with @SecPompeo and discussed ways to continue to strengthen the historic ties between our two countries. In our discussions we affirmed that the two countries stand side by side in bolstering regional and international security and stability. pic.twitter.com/FKPSG6d8Lo — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) October 10, 2019



Prince Khalid also met with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and the two discussed mutual security challenges and reaffirmed “strong military cooperation in countering terrorism and preserving peace and stability,” the prince said.

Discussed mutual security challenges in the region with @EsperDoD. We reaffirmed the strong military cooperation in countering terrorism and preserving peace and stability. pic.twitter.com/BEkjiSeqKu — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) October 10, 2019

The Twitter posts made no mention of them discussing Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies launching attacks on Kurdish militia in northeast Syria on Wednesday.



Tensions in the Gulf region have risen since attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz in May and June and attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais in September that Riyadh has also blamed on Iran. Tehran denies any involvement.



Saudi Arabia has supported Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran after President Donald Trump last year withdrew from an international nuclear pact and re-imposed sanctions, saying the deal was flawed as it does not curb Iran’s ballistic missile program or its support for regional proxies.

