An explosion in an Iranian oil tanker on Friday has set the NIOC-owned vessel on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.

The explosion has caused heavy damages and oil is spilling in the Red Sea, unnamed sources told ISNA.

“None of the crew members were injured at the explosion... the situation is under control,” the news agency reported.

-Developing

Last Update: Friday, 11 October 2019 KSA 09:11 - GMT 06:11