The United States is planning to send a large number of additional forces, possibly thousands, to Saudi Arabia following the September 14 attack on its oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Iran, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
A statement from Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman confirmed that US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper informed Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Friday of the additional troop deployment to assure and enhance the defense of Saudi Arabia.
