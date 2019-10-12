Saudi Arabia has confirmed its decision to receive additional reinforcements in US troops and equipment as part of joint efforts between Washington and Riyadh to maintain regional security, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing a defense ministry source.

“An official source at the Ministry of Defense stated that, in accordance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Supreme Commander of all military forces and His Highness the Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, based on the historical relations and the established partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States, it was decided to receive additional reinforcements of troops and equipment,” the statement read.

“This defense comes in the framework of joint work between the Kingdom and the United States to safeguard regional security and face any attempts to threaten stability in the region, and the global economy,” the statement added.

The United States announced the deployment of additional American military forces to Saudi Arabia on Friday to bolster the kingdom's defenses after the September 14 attack on its oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Iran.

The large deployment includes fighter squadrons, an air expeditionary wing and air defense personnel, the Pentagon said. Together with the 200 forces to Saudi Arabia announced last month, the deployment totaled about 3,000 troops, it said.

Last Update: Saturday, 12 October 2019 KSA 22:51 - GMT 19:51