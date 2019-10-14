Russian President Vladimir Putin's airplane landed in Saudi Arabia's capital city of Riyadh on Monday.

He will be meeting Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It is Putin's first official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 12 years.

Russia and Saudi Arabia will sign more than $2 billion of deals and discuss the OPEC+ oil output agreement, according to a senior official. The two countries are both major oil producers, and Moscow recently stated that it remained committed to working with Saudi Arabia to support oil prices by curbing output.

Last Update: Monday, 14 October 2019 KSA 14:15 - GMT 11:15