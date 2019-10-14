Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday, where both leaders expressed their commitment to cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince said that cooperation between the Kingdom and Russia in the energy sector will achieve stability, while the Russian President said that Russia and Saudi Arabia are cooperating to solve conflicts in the region and the world.

The two leaders also discussed Yemen, with the Saudi Crown Prince expressing his appreciation of Russia’s support of the Yemeni lands’ unity and a political solution.

The meeting was part of Putin’s first official trip to Saudi Arabia in 12 years.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced the signing of 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between officials from the two countries on Monday, during the Saudi-Russian Forum. The total value of the deals, however, has not yet been announced.

Both countries will cooperate in the fields of energy, space, artificial intelligence, and petrochemicals, Saudi and Russian officials announced.

Last Update: Monday, 14 October 2019 KSA 18:18 - GMT 15:18