Kuwait’s 90-year-old ruler will return home on Wednesday from the United States where he had been admitted to hospital, causing him to postpone a meeting with US President Donald Trump, state news agency KUNA said on Tuesday.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has ruled the US ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

The emir’s office in August said that Sheikh Sabah had suffered a health setback while in Kuwait without providing details.

He then travelled to the United States for the Trump meeting which was cancelled when he was admitted to hospital.

On September 13, KUNA said that Kuwait’s ruler left a hospital in the United States after successfully completing medical tests.



Last Update: Tuesday, 15 October 2019 KSA 17:42 - GMT 14:42