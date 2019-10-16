Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.
“During the meeting, they reviewed strong ties between the two brotherly countries and fields of joint cooperation as well as ways of enhancing them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region and a number of issues of common interest,” according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency after the Pakistani PM met with the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince.
Earlier, Khan met with King Salman where they had discussed “latest developments at the regional and international arenas and efforts exerted towards them.”
