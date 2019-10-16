Yemen’s government and the Southern Transition Council are expected to sign an agreement ending a standoff in the southern port city of Aden on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, according to documents seen by Al Arabiya’s sister channel Al Hadath.



According to sources, the two sides will sign the final draft of the deal, named the “Jeddah Agreement,” on Thursday brokered by Saudi Arabian efforts.



The expected agreement, according to a draft document obtained by Al Hadath, includes restructuring solutions related to security, military and political aspects of a government under the support and direct supervision of the Arab Coalition.



On the political side, the draft deal refers to the restructuring of the government equally between the north and the south according to the outcomes of the national dialogue and the involvement of all groups under the southern movement.





The STC had taken over the Yemeni government’s military camps in Aden in August. After a warning from Arab Coalition, the council agreed to a ceasefire.



The deal will also see power remaining with currently President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who will nominate a prime minister and the ministers under several portfolios.



According to a report from pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat, the signing of the agreement will see the attendance of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.



Saudi Arabia has hosted indirect talks between the Yemeni government and the STC to rebuild the coalition fighting against the Houthi movement that expelled Hadi’s government from the capital Sanaa five years ago.



STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi, who has been involved in the month-long talks in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, headed to Riyadh on Wednesday, according to a post on his Twitter account.



(With Reuters)

