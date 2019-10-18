Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Beirut began operations on Friday to evacuate its citizens due to the disturbances in Lebanon, according to a communique.



The embassy had asked its citizens to quickly communicate with it for preparations to leave Lebanon.



The embassy allocated a local hotel located on the coastal side of the capital Beirut as a meeting pont for its citizens, visitors and residents, in order to transport them to the Beirut international airport for evacuation to the Kingdom.



The Saudi embassy had earlier on Friday called on its citizens to avoid places where protests are taking place.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned citizens against traveling to Lebanon and called on those in Lebanon to exercise the utmost caution.



Last Update: Friday, 18 October 2019 KSA 19:54 - GMT 16:54