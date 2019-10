Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz received on Tuesday US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and discussed strategic cooperation between Riyadh and Washington.

King Salman and Esper also discussed a number of joint security and defense issues, in addition to the latest developments in the region and efforts exerted toward them.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Assaf.



