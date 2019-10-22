The US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Tuesday that Washington reinforces its commitment to helping Saudi Arabia “defend itself in a time of destabilizing Iranian activity.”
I had a very productive meeting this evening with HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. We discussed many bilateral issues. Most importantly I wanted to reinforce the U.S. commitment to helping #SaudiArabia defend itself in a time of destabilizing Iranian activity. pic.twitter.com/Ca6AARhSjB— Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) October 22, 2019
