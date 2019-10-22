The US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Tuesday that Washington reinforces its commitment to helping Saudi Arabia “defend itself in a time of destabilizing Iranian activity.”

The statement came through a tweet from Esper’s official account after a “very productive meeting” with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he described it.

I had a very productive meeting this evening with HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. We discussed many bilateral issues. Most importantly I wanted to reinforce the U.S. commitment to helping #SaudiArabia defend itself in a time of destabilizing Iranian activity. pic.twitter.com/Ca6AARhSjB — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) October 22, 2019

“We discussed many bilateral issues. Most importantly I wanted to reinforce the U.S. commitment to helping #SaudiArabia defend itself in a time of destabilizing Iranian activity,” the tweet said.

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz received on Tuesday US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and discussed strategic cooperation between Riyadh and Washington.

King Salman and Esper also discussed a number of joint security and defense issues, in addition to the latest developments in the region and efforts exerted toward them.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 KSA 22:16 - GMT 19:16