An agreement has been reached between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported citing sources.

The pan-Arab newspaper said that the deal between the two Yemeni sides – dubbed the Riyadh Agreement – includes the establishment of a joint commission to be led by the Arab Coalition to enforce the treaty.

The agreement stipulates the creation of a government made up of 24 ministers to be shared between the north and south of Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has hosted indirect talks between the Yemeni government and the STC to rebuild the coalition fighting against the Houthi movement that expelled Hadi’s government from the capital Sanaa five years ago.

Last Update: Friday, 25 October 2019 KSA 01:09 - GMT 22:09