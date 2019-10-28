Saudi Arabia praised the efforts of US President Donald Trump’s administration in neutralizing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria, SPA reported on Monday citing an official source from the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry.

“The Saudi government appreciates the great efforts of the US administration in pursuing the members of this dangerous terrorist organization which distorted the true image of Islam and Muslims around the world and committed atrocities and crimes that contradict the most basic human values in many countries, including the Kingdom,” SPA reported.

The source stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is continuing its efforts with its allies, led by the US, in combating terrorism, drying up extremists’ resources and confronting dangerous criminal ideology.

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that al-Baghdadi was killed after US Special Forces pursued him in northwestern Syria.

