India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's economy would continue to grow in an address to close the first day of the Future Investment Initiative on Tuesday.

India’s economy has been, until recently, among the fast growing in the world for several years in a row, growing 7.2 percent in 2018 according to the country’s own Statistics Ministry.

Prime Minister Modi spoke about the effect that the rise of an economy as large as India’s has had on the global economy at the third Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The country faces several unique challenges, included demographic, environmental, and supply chain. Modi addressed these issues in his speech.

Modi’s speech comes as the country faces slowing growth figures, reporting only 5 percent GDP growth for Q3 2019 as demand and household consumption falls.

