Kuwait is following with concern and pain the “unprecedented” circumstances in the region, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah said in a speech during a National Assembly meeting on Tuesday.

“The political situation in several countries in the region threaten the stability, security, and future of coming generations,” the emir said.

The 90-year-old ruler called for unity stating, “We must overcome our differences in the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

“We have no choice but to consolidate our national unity,” he addedstating that the region is witnessing serious instability.

The emir also thanked people for their well wishes following a recent health setback that left him hospitalized in the US.

His office in August said that Sheikh Sabah had suffered a health issue while in Kuwait without providing further details.

He then travelled to the US for a meeting with President Donald Trump in September, but had to cancel after he was admitted to hospital.

The emir reaffirmed that he was now well, thanking those who welcomed his return back to Kuwait.

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 October 2019 KSA 11:01 - GMT 08:01