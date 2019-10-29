Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud has been sworn in as Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs during an oath-taking ceremony in front of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Faisal is relieving former minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, who will be demoted to minister of state, from his duties.

Born in Germany in 1974 (45 years-old), Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud has served as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Germany since February 10. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries Company (SAMI) and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alsalam Aerospace Industries Company.

He had also served as the chief adviser at the Saudi Arabian Embassy in the US and as an adviser to the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia.

The new foreign minister speaks English and German fluently.

Another royal decree appointed Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser, the Director-General of the Saudi Arabian Airlines, as the new transport minister, relieving Nabil al-Amoudi from his duties.

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 October 2019 KSA 17:56 - GMT 14:56