Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated on Tuesday US President Donald Trump on the successful raid by US special forces in northwest Syria that left ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead, adding that it was a historic step in the war on terror.SHOW MORE
