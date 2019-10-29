Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated on Tuesday US President Donald Trump on the successful raid by US special forces in northwest Syria that left ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead, adding that it was a historic step in the war on terror.

During the phone call between the two leaders, Trump praised the Kingdom’s continuous support in combating terrorism.

Trump announced on Sunday that fugitive ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had died in a raid by US special forces in northwest Syria, in a major blow to the extremist group.

Al-Baghdadi killed himself during the raid by detonating a suicide vest, Trump said in a televised address from the White House.



