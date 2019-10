The United Arab Emirates said its troops have returned from the Yemeni port city of Aden after the completion of its role in “liberating and stabilizing” the city.

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces said that it is now transferring its charge to Saudi and Yemeni forces, who will now maintain the security and stability of the governorate.

“The General Command said in a statement today that the UAE forces had completed the process of hand over responsibly as per a military strategy with a view to guarantee the consolidation of the military gains,” the statement on WAM read.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 October 2019 KSA 19:29 - GMT 16:29