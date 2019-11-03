Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution is moving to speed up the filing of a criminal case against a Palestinian man pending further investigation of a viral video where he appeared to be beating his infant daughter, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Preliminary investigations revealed evidence of abuse, including bruises and injuries on the child’s face and eyes due to physical violence, according to SPA.

Police in Riyadh arrested the man in September after he was identified as a Palestinian resident of the country, aged in his forties.

“He was arrested in Riyadh and his four children were provided with the necessary care in coordination with the concerned authorities,” the police statement added.

The video, which went viral on Saturday, showed a man repeatedly slapping his daughter for being unable to stand on her own.

In another video, he apologized and said his wife had left him and their children two weeks ago. He also claimed she shared the video online maliciously.

The footage sparked outrage on social media and was shared on multiple platforms as part of a campaign to identify the man involved.

Last Update: Sunday, 3 November 2019 KSA 16:11 - GMT 13:11