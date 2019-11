Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Monday from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, as well as regional developments and efforts exerted toward maintaining peace and stability.

Macron came under fire on Sunday from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who said that the French president is “either too naive or complicit with the US” after he claimed US-Iran talks will resolve problems.

Last Update: Monday, 4 November 2019 KSA 09:50 - GMT 06:50