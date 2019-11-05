US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he spoke with the newly appointed Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, congratulating him on his new appointment.

Pompeo said in a tweet that he conveyed to his Saudi counterpart his keenness to continue building upon the strong US-Saudi partnership.



I spoke with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to congratulate him on his appointment as #Saudi Arabia’s new foreign minister today. I look forward to working with the Foreign Minister to continue building upon the strong U.S.-Saudi partnership. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 4, 2019

Last Tuesday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud was sworn in as Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs during an oath-taking ceremony in front of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

