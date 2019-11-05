US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he spoke with the newly appointed Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, congratulating him on his new appointment.
SHOW MORE
I spoke with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to congratulate him on his appointment as #Saudi Arabia’s new foreign minister today. I look forward to working with the Foreign Minister to continue building upon the strong U.S.-Saudi partnership.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 4, 2019
How are we doing?