Qatar and Turkey reaffirmed on Sunday their desire to scale up bilateral relations and create a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” Doha’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani tweeted following a ministerial meeting with Turkish officials.

This comes following the Qatari-Turkish Business Forum organized by Qatar’s ministry of commerce and the Turkish ministry of trade, which was launched on Friday in Ankara by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani and Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay who reiterated their commitment toward increased levels of trade and investment.

The ministerial meeting was attended by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who on Sunday thanked the Emir of Qatar for his support of the Turkish military operation early last month against Kurdish militias in northeast Syria.

Cavusoglu’s comments came following a meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani in Doha, on the sidelines of a conference on Somalia sponsored by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Last Update: Tuesday, 5 November 2019 KSA 11:34 - GMT 08:34