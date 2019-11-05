The Royal Saudi Naval Forces are participating in the International Maritime Exercise 2019 (IMX 19), which began on Sunday in Manama, Bahrain, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Hosted by the US Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM), the exercise extends from the Gulf of Aqaba to the northern Arabian Gulf.
According to the US Central Command, IMX19 serves to demonstrate the global resolve in maintaining regional security and stability, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce from the Suez Canal south to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait through the Strait of Hormuz to the Northern Arabian Gulf.
The Saudi military attache in Bahrain, Brig. Gen. Fahad Al-Thunayan, said the exercise aims to enhance cooperation and strengthen relations between participating countries.
The Saudi Royal Naval Forces took part in the multinational mixed international naval drill IMX19, launched on Sunday from the Bahrain-based US Naval Forces Central Command, with the participation of 56 countries and seven international organizations.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?