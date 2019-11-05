The legitimate government in Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) signed the “Riyadh Agreement” on Tuesday, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who officially announced the deal.

The Saudi Crown Prince said in the televised speech that the agreement is “a step toward a political solution to end the war in Yemen.”

The agreement between the two sides, which are united against the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, initiates a new stage of cooperation in the Yemeni governorates under their control.

The main points of the deal include the return of the legitimate government to Aden within seven days, the unification of all military formations under the authority of the Ministries of Interior and Defense, and the formation of an efficient government made up equally between the north and south of Yemen.

The agreement was officially signed in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, with the attendance of the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Yemeni President Abdrabbu Mansour, President of the STC Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, alongside other Arab and Western officials and ambassadors.

Last Update: Tuesday, 5 November 2019 KSA 18:08 - GMT 15:08