US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s role in facilitating an agreement between the Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), according to a statement by a State Department spokesperson.



“Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir. The Secretary thanked the Minister for Saudi Arabia’s continued partnership with the United States across many regional and bilateral issues,” Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.



“They agreed that this was an important step to move toward a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen. The Secretary and the Minister also discussed recent developments in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, and the need to continue countering the Iranian regime’s destabilizing behavior,” Ortagus added.



The “Riyadh Agreement” was signed on Tuesday between the Yemeni government and the STC. The main points of the deal included the return of the legitimate government to Aden within seven days, the unification of all military formations under the authority of the Ministries of Interior and Defense, and the formation of an efficient government made up equally between the north and south of Yemen.

Last Update: Wednesday, 6 November 2019 KSA 03:21 - GMT 00:21