Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a tweet that the Kingdom’s policy is to prioritize dialogue and push for political solutions after the “Riyadh Agreement” was signed between the legitimate government in Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council (STC).



Prince Faisal bin Farhan made the comments after the Riyadh Agreement was signed on Tuesday under the auspices of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



“The Kingdom's policy is to prioritize dialogue and push for political solutions. Hence, the Riyadh Agreement opens a new page in the history of Yemen to enjoy security, stability, development and reconstruction,” the Saudi Arabian foreign minister said.



“The Kingdom's patronage of the Riyadh Agreement is imposed by the historical relations and the concern for a neighboring and brotherly country, and the security and stability of the region which is a priority recognized by the international community and we are working to achieve it with the participation of brothers and friends. From this point, we have been, and we will remain, on the side of Yemen,” he added in another tweet.

Last Update: Wednesday, 6 November 2019 KSA 23:39 - GMT 20:39