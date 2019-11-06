The United Arab Emirates welcomed the Riyadh Agreement signed on Tuesday between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, state news agency WAM reported citing a statement from the country’s foreign ministry.



“A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the wisdom of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for playing an essential role in bringing various Yemeni parties to the negotiating table and reaching this critical agreement that strengthens the efforts of Yemeni stakeholders to confront the threats targeting Yemen,” the WAM statement read.



The main points of the Riyadh Agreement included the return of the legitimate government to Aden within seven days, the unification of all military formations under the authority of the Ministries of Interior and Defense, and the formation of an efficient government made up equally between the north and south of Yemen.

