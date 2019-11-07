The Kuwaiti authorities approved on Thursday the resignation of Finance Minister Nayef al-Hajraf, the official Kuwait News Agency KUNA reported.



Minister of State for Economic affairs Mariam al-Aqeel will serve as interim finance minister, it added.



The resignation of Hajraf is a prelude to his nomination by Kuwait as secretary-general of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat said on Thursday.



The GCC also includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.

