Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency in Riyadh, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
It said the king and Gina Haspel discussed topics of interest but gave no further details about the meeting that was also attended by the Saudi Arabian foreign and interior ministers as well as the US ambassador to the kingdom.
The US Department of Justice has accused two former Twitter employees of spying for Saudi Arabia, a complaint filed on Wednesday showed. Riyadh has so for not publicly commented on the charges.
