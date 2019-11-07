Members of the UN Security Council said they welcomed the signing of the “Riyadh Agreement” between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council brokered by Saudi Arabia, according to a statement.

“[Members] welcomed the mediation efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, recognizing that this agreement represents a positive and important step towards a comprehensive and inclusive political solution for Yemen,” the statement read.



The statement said that UNSC members also reiterated their support for the efforts of UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, to work with the Yemeni parties “to pave the way for the resumption of comprehensive and inclusive negotiations.”



Yemen's internationally-recognized government and southern separatists signed an agreement on Tuesday to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hailed as a step toward a wider political solution to end the multifaceted conflict.

Last Update: Thursday, 7 November 2019 KSA 05:31 - GMT 02:31