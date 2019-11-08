Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received in Riyadh on Thursday Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen.



During the meeting, Griffiths congratulated the Crown Prince on the success of the Kingdom in its efforts in the signing of the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council.



Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness in what may serve the interests of the Yemeni people and the security and stability of Yemen, hoping that the Riyadh Agreement would usher in wider understanding among the Yemeni people to reach a comprehensive political solution to end the crisis.



The meeting also discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the efforts being exerted towards them.



Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense, and other top officials were also present at the meeting.

Last Update: Friday, 8 November 2019 KSA 04:15 - GMT 01:15